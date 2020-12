EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Screaming Eagles women’s basketball team continue to impress, as they picked up a 63-52 win over Lewis on Saturday in order to improve to 4-0 this season.

Hannah Haithcock led the way for Southern Indiana, scoring a game and career-high 13 points.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Dec. 5, 2020)