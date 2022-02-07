USI votes to go Division I

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
USI University of Southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees voted unanimously in favor of going to Division I Athletics.

A report was released back in January that investigated USI’s readiness for DI. Some of the problem areas cited were the school’s ability to recruit a higher level of athlete to successfully compete in a Division I program, plans to market the program on a Division I level and plans to protect the student-athletes’ well being on a Division I level.

According to the report released by the university, the athletic budget would have to be almost doubled, with much of that money coming from an increase in student fees.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

NBA Stats

Trending Stories