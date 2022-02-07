USI votes to go Division I

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees voted unanimously in favor of going to Division I Athletics.

A report was released back in January that investigated USI’s readiness for DI. Some of the problem areas cited were the school’s ability to recruit a higher level of athlete to successfully compete in a Division I program, plans to market the program on a Division I level and plans to protect the student-athletes’ well being on a Division I level.

According to the report released by the university, the athletic budget would have to be almost doubled, with much of that money coming from an increase in student fees.