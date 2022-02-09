EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – USI Athletics is hosting a press conference to announce the University’s Division I conference affiliation.

Conference affiliation is the next step for the University before making a formal bid for reclassification with the NCAA prior to a June 1 deadline. Upon acceptance, the transition process takes four years to complete. USI would begin competing in a Division I conference at the beginning of the 2022-23 academic year and would leave the GLVC at the end of this academic year. It is the Ohio Valley Conference.

More information soon.