DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) - For the past month, Dawson Springs schools have been used for tornado relief - from a triage center to a donation drop off. As of Tuesday, school is back in session.

"What we're hoping to accomplish is get back in somewhat of a regular routine and try to get some normalcy back," said Supetintendent Lenny Whalen. "But we know that's going to take a little bit of time."