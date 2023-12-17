Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Desherion McBroom
Posted: Dec 17, 2023 / 10:43 PM CST
Updated: Dec 17, 2023 / 10:43 PM CST
EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – USI women basketball hangs with Cincinnati but falls to Cincinnati 58-56.
Recreational vehicles are more popular than ever before, so much so that people from all age groups are even deciding to live in them full-time.
UGGs make the perfect wintry gift and you can get them on sale.
A lavalier microphone is a tiny, lightweight mic that easily clips to a person’s clothing to capture audio.