DENVER, Co. (WEHT) The Screaming Eagles now have their work cut out for them if they hope to win a national championship.

USI loses to Rogers State 7-2 in the opening round of the DII College World Series and now drops into the elimination bracket.

Lexi Fair homered twice for the Screaming Eagles in the loss.

USI now faces top seeded UT-Tyler Friday afternoon at 5pm. Another loss ends the Screaming Eagles season.