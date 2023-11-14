EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Jeremiah Hernandez scores a game-high 24 points as the Screaming Eagles get a 68-65 victory over the Dragons. USI will travel to the East Coast for three games against LaSalle, Bucknell and top-25 team, Duke.
by: Michael Gross
Posted:
Updated:
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Jeremiah Hernandez scores a game-high 24 points as the Screaming Eagles get a 68-65 victory over the Dragons. USI will travel to the East Coast for three games against LaSalle, Bucknell and top-25 team, Duke.