EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The University of Southern Indiana issued a statement Sunday morning after one of their players fell to the floor during their game against SEMO the night before.

USI guard Tyler Henry suffered a medical incident on the court with 17.7 seconds to play in the game. USI officials say Henry was transported to Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in stable condition.

According to the athletics department, Henry is in good spirits and back in Evansville under medical observation.

“Tyler sustained a series medical condition during our game last night at Southeast Missouri State University at that point I made the decision to end the game,” said USI Head Coach Stan Gouard. “He is in stable condition and is under further observation.”

Coach Gouard also gave thanks to officials on-and-off the court who quickly provided the medical attention Henry needed.

“Tyler is a strong young man, and abundant prayers go his way. Fortunately, he has the support of his teammates, coaches, and the entire Southern Indiana community, and we are wishing him a successful recovery,” said Gouard. “A special thanks to the first responders, the Southeast Missouri medical professionals, and Southeast Missouri State University for acting so quickly in coming to Tyler’s aid. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyler and his family as we get him the necessary care for a healthy recovery.”

The school says they will more information on Henry’s condition will be released when available.