EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With 17.7 seconds left in play, USI junior guard Tyler Henry slowly fell to the floor during their match against Southeast Missouri State University.

According to the school, Henry became ill on the court and was quickly transported to a local hospital by ambulance for evaluation.

Henry was seen smiling and talking with others as he was taken away from the court on a stretcher. USI says they will release more information on his condition once available.

The game did not continue after this point. USI falls to SEMO with a 85-80 loss at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.