USI exploring move to Division I

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The University of Southern Indiana is considering making a move into Division I play. The university announced a feasibility review that will consider a variety of elements including fiscal and facilities requirements and internal and external community support.

The review will not take football into consideration, as this would require investment and facilities that are out of scope at this time.

I want to acknowledge recent reports of announced moves by several Division I schools to other conferences. I am not presently at liberty to discuss what, if any, impact those transitions may have on USI. USI President Dr. Ronald Rochon

The university will be engaging an outside consultant who specializes in these evaluations, undergoing substantial review of the financial requirements and forming a University committee in the coming days. Information gathered will be provided to the USI Board of Trustees for review during their November meeting.