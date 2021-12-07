USI looks for more consistency after one month of play

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) It’s not been the start USI had hoped for five games into the season. The Screaming Eagles have gone 3-2 and haven’t been able to find any rhythm.

Part of the problem has been a large number of new players that are still learning a new system.

“It’s going to take time. It’s early. The thing we can not do as coaches, student athletes and fans is push the panic button,” says head coach Stan Gouard. “We are only five game in and there is a lot of ball to be played. We haven’t even reached a whole lot of conference games yet, let alone the heart of our season. So, it’s early. I’m very excited about what’s going to happen and I know good things are going to happen.”



(This story was originally published on December 7, 2021)