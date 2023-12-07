EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Southern Indiana men’s basketball has competed with some of the best teams in the nation this year, including Duke and Michigan State. In most games, the Screaming Eagles have outscored their opponents for a large stint of play, but they haven’t been able to finish and now sit at 2-8.

Head coach, Stan Gouard, said that the team recognizes what has to be done.

“We’re so close, yet so far away because we can’t seem to put the finishing touches on the ballgame. So until we do that, we have a lot of work to do,” said Gouard.

They’ll look to get the ball rolling against Indiana State on Saturday. That game will feature former Castle, and USI star, Isaiah Swope. The guard transferred out this past offseason to the Sycamores after being named first team All-OVC.

Swope is averaging 19.7 points per game in Terre Haute. Former USI teammates like his cousin, Kiyron Powell, have some extra juice for this matchup.

“It adds more to the competition. We’ve always been raised to go hard at each other. If you don’t wear the same jersey as me, there’s a problem. He’s got an Indiana St. jersey on now, so it’s going to be a competition the whole night,” said Powell.

That game is at Indiana St. at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday.