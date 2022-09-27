EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) It’s a new era for USI basketball. The longtime DII power is now a DI program and will begin play in the OVC this season.

One publication has picked USI to finish 5th in the OVC. The Screaming Eagles say that’s great but they have their sights set on more.

“We are competing everyday in practice for a championship.” says USI head coach Stan Gouard.

Senior guard Jelani Simmons adds, “We really want to win conference since we can’t make it to NCAA. This is my last year so winning conference is a really big deal for me.”

USI will open the season on November 7th at Missouri.