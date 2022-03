EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) USI has advanced to the quarterfinals of the GLVC tournament. The Screaming Eagles open post-season play with an 81-52 win over Illinois-Springfield.

Jelani Simmons led USI with 22 points.

Castle graduate Isaiah Swope added 15 points and 10 assists.

USI will now face UMSL in the quarterfinals.