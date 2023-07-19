EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Southern Indiana men’s basketball had a solid year this past season going 16-17.

However, their top two players in Isaiah Swope and Jacob Polakovic are both gone. A few other players graduated as well, so the head coach, Stan Gouard had to hit the transfer portal. Gouard said it was done because they needed to.

“It was out of necessity. It wasn’t the plan,” said Gouard.

The head coach said the program did well in these circumstances.

“We had to find some guys that fit our culture. I think we did a great job of it,” said Gouard.

With a lot of new faces, JUCO transfer Javius Moore said it’s all about chemistry.

“With a lot of transfers, it’s about building chemistry and trust in each other,” said Moore.

There’s a couple JUCO players on this roster. Being a JUCO transfer isn’t easy. Veteran Jeremiah Hernandez said that those players are different.

“They all bring that energy and effort because JUCO is a grind. Bringing that to this level really helps us out,” said Hernandez.

Gouard also said that bringing in transfers over freshmen is to get players that can hit the ground running. They’ll have plenty of time to settle in before the season in November.