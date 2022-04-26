EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The goal is simple for Stan Gouard in year #1 in the OVC: win the league championship.

The USI head coach has spent the off-season retooling his roster and has landed multiple commits. USI isn’t eligible for the NCAA tournament for four years, but will be eligible to win the OVC regular season and tournament championships.

“Morehead State is the team to beat right now with the success they had last year, but they lost their best player. That gives us a fighting chance right out the gate to come in and put our stamp on this league, ” Gouard says. “It’s up to our players, depending on how well they mature into the new era of our basketball and us as coaches preparing our guys and getting ready. We have a chance.”

USI will officially join the OVC on July 1st.