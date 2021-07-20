USI men’s basketball has “unfinished business”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The college basketball season is several months away, but USI already preparing like opening night is only days away.

When the season does eventually begin, USI will be one of the favorites to win the GLVC. The Screaming Eagles return 13 players from last year, including four starters. USI went 12-5 last year and won an NCAA DII tournament game, but could never really get into a rhythm due to COVID issues.

“The back of our shirts, everyone of our shirts and practice gear that goes under our jersey, is the hashtag unfinished business. That was the motto at the end of our season last year, ” says head coach Stan Gouard. “In the post season meeting with the team, I wrote on the whiteboard unfinished business because there was so much that could have been done last year. We have a second chance at it.”



(This story was originally published on July 20, 2021)