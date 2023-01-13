EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – USI has entered their first season in Division 1 with consistency. The Screaming Eagles now sit at 9-9 just over halfway through the season.

They aren’t eligible to go to the NCAA Tournament, so they are focused on what they can control. They want to win the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament which will be played in the Ford Center.

They believe it’s possible because of how well they’ve adjusted to the new level of competition.

Coach Stan Gouard sees how things have gone this season from both sides.

“As a coach, you’re never happy with being .500. But I think for what we are up against in terms of taking a jump to the next level. I think we are right where we want to be. If not, a couple games off,” said Gouard.

Forward Trevor Lakes says they’ve proved they can play at this level.

“I played for Coach Gouard D2 at U-Indy. When we were there, it felt like we were always a step below D1. We always wanted to prove that we could play with them. This year I feel like we have. This team has a good chance of doing that,” said Lakes.

Guard Isaiah Swope said besides a few close losses that he’s satisfied with the teams results so far.

“A few games early in the season that we let slip away. I feel like we know we should be further ahead. But I think we are at a good place right now,” said Swope.

USI plays next on Saturday against the University of Tennessee at Martin at home.