TULSA, Okla. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer ended their 2022 season with a loss to Oral Roberts University on Saturday, 4-0. The Screaming Eagles finish their season 2-12-3, 2-5-1 Summit League, while the Golden Eagles finish the regular season 11-3-2, 7-1-0 Summit League, and earned the Summit League regular season crown and the number one seed in the conference tournament.



The first half belonged to Oral Roberts, scoring in the 14th minute to take the early 1-0 lead thanks to Felipe D’Agostini. While USI tried to rebound and even the match up, the Golden Eagles just continued to put the pressure on, extending their lead at the 36:53 mark with a goal from Josselyn Petel. The scoring outbreak didn’t end there, with just 16 seconds left in the half, Oral Roberts took a 3-0 lead with a goal from Shane Anderson.



The Golden Eagles outshot USI 9-2 in the first half and had a 6-1 advantage in shots on goal. Junior goalkeeper Alec Meissner (St. Charles, Missouri) made three saves in the first half.



While the offense slowed down for Oral Roberts in the second half, they were still able to get one more goal at the 62:50 mark thanks to Romulo Bosqueiro. The Golden Eagle would stand tough in the second half, not allowing USI to get a shot off in the final 45 minutes.



The Eagles finished the match being outshot 16-2 and had a 9-1 disadvantage in shots on goal. Meissner finished the match with five saves on the day. Freshman Ednilson Voiles (Jeremie, Haiti) and junior Zach Barton (St. Louis, Missouri) finished the match with the two shots for USI while Voiles had the lone shot on goal.



END OF SEASON WRAP UP:

The Eagles finish the season with a 2-12-3, 2-5-1 Summit League, record and finished seventh in the conference with seven points. USI finished above Lindenwood University, six points, and Eastern Illinois University, one point.



The Eagles first win this season came against Eastern Illinois on October 1, when they took down the Panthers, 3-2. USI then finished their home schedule with a win over St. Thomas University on November 2, 2-0.



Meissner also finished the year with two clean sheets, the first one coming against the University of Evansville in a 0-0 draw on September 10 and the second coming against St. Thomas in the 2-0 victory.



Graduate Nick Faddis (St. Louis, Missouri) led the Eagles in scoring this season with three goals. He also finished with a team high eight points, adding to his three goals with two assists, which was also tied for first on the team. Sophomore Sam Benoist (Foristell, Missouri), junior Brian Winkler (Philpot, Kentucky), and senior Ryan Nevins (St. Peters, Missouri) all finished with two goals apiece this season. Along with Faddis’ two assists, Voiles, junior Dan Hartman (Seymour, Indiana), and freshman Will Kirchhofer (Fishers, Indiana) also finished with two assists, all tied for the team high.



Benoist was named the Summit Leagues TicketSmarter Offensive Peak Performer of the Week on October 3 after his two goals against Eastern Illinois.



Meissner finished the season starting 16 of the teams 17 matches, allowing 36 goals and making 73 saves while facing 228 shots. Freshman Giancarlo Varano (Woodbridge, Canada) also made two appearances for the team, making one start against Northern Kentucky University, allowing four goals on the season and making nine saves while facing 20 shots.

