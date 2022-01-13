New report looks at if USI is ready for Division I

EVANSVILLE, IND (WEHT) – A detailed report is out on the University of Southern Indiana’s possible jump to Division I Athletics, but the study stops short of making a recommendation.

The report says USI is ready to make the jump academically, and the school’s athletic performance in recent years also shows the program is prepared to take the next step. The report says some red flag areas include the school’s ability to recruit a higher level of athlete to successfully compete in a Division I program, plans to market the program on a Division I level, and plans to protect the student-athletes’ well being on a Division I level.

The school also commissioned a survey on whether students, alumni, and other stakeholders support the idea. About 39% of the people who responded say they support the idea. 49% oppose it, while about 12 percent are undecided. The survey shows the idea has the least support among the faculty with only 22% saying the move is a good idea. The idea gets the biggest thumbs up from students and student-athletes with about 45 percent in each category supporting it. The USI Board of Trustees plans to vote on the idea next month. A copy of the full report can be found here.