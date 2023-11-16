EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Screaming Eagles begin 3-0 for the first time since 2020 in the 66-60 win over the Huskies. Vanessa Shafford was the leading scorer with 21, as USI will look on to Purdue and Missouri on the road in the coming week.
by: Michael Gross
Posted:
Updated:
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Screaming Eagles begin 3-0 for the first time since 2020 in the 66-60 win over the Huskies. Vanessa Shafford was the leading scorer with 21, as USI will look on to Purdue and Missouri on the road in the coming week.