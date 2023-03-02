EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A hopeful Southern Indiana basketball team was knocked out in the first round of the OVC tournament on Wednesday night. They fell 68-54 to SIU Edwardsville.

Head Coach Stan Gouard said he was not happy with the season’s outcome.

“Our end goal was to win an OVC regular season championship and then the conference tournament, and we fell short. I am proud of my guys though,” said Gouard.

The struggles from the night could be seen in the box score. One of the nations top rebounders, Jacob Polakovic had 20 rebounds, but managed just two points from it. Much like for the rest of the team, he said the shots just weren’t falling.

“I thought I did a good job of getting in position to get the ball. Here and there I was catching it too far off the block and they double teamed me. But at the end of the day, shots have to fall. Some nights they don’t. It’s like coach says, I can control how hard I can play at the other end, but you can’t always control if you can make shots,” said Polakovic.

USI’s season may not be over as they have received an invitation to the CBI tournament, but they are awaiting a decision to accept it or not.