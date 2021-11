EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - As the final days are here for the 420 Main building, many Tri-Staters are taking a walk down memory lane inside the city's tallest building.

Charles Evans began working at the Petroleum Club in 1979 as a bus boy. He said it was the place everyone wanted to be and that it had the best view in Evansville. For 26 years, he made fond memories with countless members and co-workers as he made his way up to become the assistant manager.