EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) USI is heading to Denver and will play for a national championship. The Screaming Eagles advance to the DII College World Series after a 3-2 come-from-behind win against Grand Valley State in the Midwest Super Regional.

“This has been our goal. We want to go and we made it happen,” says head coach Sue Kunkle. “It’s just amazing. It’s awesome.”

It’s the third trip to the national championship series in the last five years for USI.

USI’s first game in the national championship tournament will be on Thursday.