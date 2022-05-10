EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) USI softball is back in the NCAA DII tournament. The Screaming Eagles are the #1 seed in the Midwest region.

USI is 43-10 and the GLVC regular season and conference champions. Now, the Screaming Eagles have turned their attention to a deep NCAA run in their final days as DII program.

“We call it our farewell tour,” says freshman Kennedy Nalley. “We are going to give it all we can until we move up to DI.

USI will play Saginaw Valley State in the opening round Thursday afternoon at the USI softball field.