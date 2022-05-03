EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) USI softball has won the GLVC regular season championship for the first time in program history. The Screaming Eagles went 26-2 in league play, earning the #1 seed in the conference tournament.

“This team has been resilient. We show up every day and it doesn’t matter who we play,” says head coach Sue Kunkle. “We are really clicking really well right now. Being the #1 seed is a great honor and we worked really hard to get there.”

USI will play Maryville in the opening round Thursday afternoon in Peoria.