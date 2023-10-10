HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – One of the University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer team members has been named Offensive Player of the Week in the Ohio Valley Conference.

According to a press release, sophomore and midfielder Peyton Murphy of Bargersville, Indiana, received this honor on Tuesday. The release says that Murphy helped lead USI to a pair of shutout wins last week, pushing the team’s winning streak to three matches. USI captured a 1-0 road win at Western Illinois University last Thursday before beating Lindenwood University 3-0 at home on Sunday. Currently, the Screaming Eagles are 4-6-4 this season overall (3-1-1 in the OVC).

Murphy had a big week for USI, scoring two goals and one assist in last week’s back-to-back wins. She scored the game-winning goal in Thursday’s game against Western Illinois. This season, Murphy is second on the team with two goals, two assists and six points.

The Screaming Eagles will be back in action this Thursday at 7 p.m. with a home OVC contest against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. As the game is happening on Mental Health Awareness Night, officials are asking attendees to wear green to help raise and spread mental health awareness.