EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — In basketball, the importance of relying on teammates is about as high as any team sport.

“I mean, I rely on people to trust me and I trust them,” said AJ Smith, a forward for the Southern Indiana (USI) men’s basketball team.

Last season, Smith averaged just 1.6 points in about six minutes per game. After the 2022-23 season, he elected to test the transfer portal.

“Personally, I felt like I was good enough to play, but I just wasn’t ready yet,” Smith said. “So that was a big thing going into the portal.”

But there is an aspect of growth that comes with sticking to your roots. Something head coach Stan Gouard takes pride in.

“AJ went to prep school at high school and came here thinking like, okay, it’s my time now,” Gouard said. “And my biggest thing with him last year was patience. You have got to trust the process a little bit because your day is going to come.”

While the sophomore is currently growing on the surging Screaming Eagles team, he had to overcome struggles to get to this point.

Last season, 15 of Smith’s friends and family members made the short drive from his hometown of Edwardsville, Illinois to St. Charles, Missouri when USI played Lindenwood. He saw just 60 seconds of action at the end of the game.

Smith and Gouard discussed options and he elected to transfer. But after months of contemplation, Smith spoke with the coaching staff and decided it was in his best interest to return to Screaming Eagles arena for his sophomore season.

It was after this moment, that Smith made some much-needed changes to his game and mentality on, and off, the court.

“How hard I worked,” Smith said. “I mean, last year I came in as a freshman. I didn’t have the highest motor. And then over the summer, I came to work. I mean, it was up early in the morning coming to shoot in the morning with some of my teammates, Sam [Mervis] and Jack Mielke. So just to have those every day and just show and coach like, okay, I’m ready for a bigger role.”

“Now, you know, as he takes the next step his leadership is getting better,” Gouard said. “You know, he’s holding guys more accountable. He’s put more in himself than he can better at times. But at the same time, he’s okay with that because he wants to win.

As the focus turns from rebuilding relationships on the team to rebuilding a program back to its winning ways, AJ Smith takes the life lessons he has learned over the past year and uses them to thrive.

“Patience is a real thing,” Smith said. “I mean, in the game, on the court, off the court. I mean, patience and just waiting to see what God has for you. Everybody always says, guys, timing is the best timing. So just wait your turn and just keep the trust and faith.”

Smith is currently the second-leading scorer on the team this season (13.3 per game) and leads the team in rebounds (9.6 per game).