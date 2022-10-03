INDIANA (WEHT) – Call it a Tri-Athlon taken to the extreme.

We’re talking about a 2.4 mile swim, a 112 mile bike ride and a 26.2 mile run. It’s called an Ironman Competition. And Jordan Ambrose, a USI student and Tri-State native, signed up for her first one last year.

She trained for a little under a year, and did not expect much.

“It was very exciting – I actually went in, um, no expectations at all other then to finish. And so when I finished, and about an hour later my mom says that I had got first, and I looked at her and said you’re joking.” Said Ambrose, who then laughed.

Ambrose recently found out she qualified for the Ironman World Competition, which will take place in Hawaii this Thursday.

This Ironwoman ranked top 10 in her class. She says she’s dedicating this to her first coach who has brain cancer.