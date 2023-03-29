HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The USI Men’s Tennis team is off to a 5-11 start in their first Division One season.

For this team, its not about wins right now, as being competitive in every match they play. Head Coach Chris Crawford just wants something to build off of.

“I came on as coach in 2009 and our goal was to compete for championships and we did that really quickly. So it might take another year, but we’ll get who we need and we’ll be competing just like the other schools in our conference,” said Crawford.

Freshman Alfrendo Vogelaar said his goal for this year is still a championship.

“Making the All-Conference Tournament would be really good for our team. Its going to be really difficult,” said Vogelaar.

They’ll look to progress further towards that goal this Saturday vs. Tennessee Tech.