HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – University of Southern Indiana Basketball announced that it will play in the Duke Blue Devil Challenge, a four-team, three-game round-robin tournament, in November.

Officials say Duke will host three games at Cameron Indoor Stadium, while LaSalle will host a pair of contests. Game times are to be announced.

A news release says USI was 16-17 in their first season as a Division I program, earning a postseason bid to the College Basketball Invitational and the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. Officials say USI Head Coach Stan Gouard hopes to build momentum as he returns for his fourth year at the helm of the Screaming Eagles.

The full schedule is:

November 14: Bucknell at La Salle

Bucknell at La Salle November 17: USI at La Salle; Bucknell at Duke

USI at La Salle; Bucknell at Duke November 20: USI at Bucknell

USI at Bucknell November 21: La Salle at Duke

La Salle at Duke November 24: USI at Duke

Gouard says, “Playing at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and in front the Cameron Crazies, will be a moment in time that our student athletes will never forget. As we enter into our second season of the Division I era, it is important to compete against teams that are going to help our program and our University grow on a national level and playing at Duke does that.”