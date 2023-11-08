EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Southern Indiana’s women’s soccer team was led by a redshirt freshman in goal.

The keeper, Anna Markland, took home the Ohio Valley Conference’s Goalkeeper of the Year. Markland allowed just 1.1 goals per game with a .782 save percentage. Even though she won the award, Markland said it’s a team honor.

“Keeper stats are based off the whole team’s performance. So all of our shutouts were the team playing so well. It was a whole team effort,” said Markland.

Head coach, Eric Schoenstein, said the team aspect is huge, but Markland was incredibly deserving herself.

“I’m sure she said it was a team award. She’s the ultimate team player. It shows what a great season they had and how they worked well together. We had an incredible backline in front of her. And obviously she did an incredible job and she saved multiple games for us,” said Schoenstein.

The Screaming Eagles finished the season 4-8-7.