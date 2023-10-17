HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Two members of the University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer team have received Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week accolades.

Sophomore defender Charli Grafton of Sunriver, Oregon has earned OVC Defensive Player of the Week laurels for the second time this season, while redshirt freshman goalkeeper Anna Markland of Hoover, Alabama received OVC Goalkeeper of the Week honors for the third time this year. This brings the total number of weekly OVC awards for the Women’s Soccer team to six for the season.

Last week, Grafton and Markland helped lead USI to a 0-0-2 record, as the Screaming Eagles recorded a 0-0 tie at home last Thursday against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a 1-1 tie on the road Sunday against the University of Tennessee at Martin. Southern Indiana is 4-6-6 overall in the season with a 3-1-3 conference record, sitting in a tie for third place with 12 points.

Individually, Grafton had another strong week in charge of Southern Indiana’s defense as a centerback, playing every minute between the two matches. Grafton guided the team to another shutout against SIUE, holding the Cougars to only 8 shots. After the early goal by UT Martin on Sunday, USI’s defense held the Skyhawks scoreless until the Eagles were able to come back and tie the game in the second half.

Markland continued her recent solid stretch of goalkeeping, recording the fifth clean sheet of the season against SIUE. In last week’s matchups, Markland totaled 10 saves, divided evenly between both matches. In the final minutes of Thursday’s game, Markland made 4 saves within a minute after quick shots by the Cougars. On Sunday, Markland’s goalkeeping led USI to tie against the Skyhawks despite facing 20 shots.

Grafton, Markland and the Eagles conclude the regular season this week with a home matchup Thursday, October 19 at 7 p.m. against Southeast Missouri State University and a road contest at Eastern Illinois University at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 22.