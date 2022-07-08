Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) – Get ready for the wind-up because the 2022 USSSA Fast Pitch Great Lakes Nationals is coming to Evansville next week! The tournament will be played at Deaconess Sports Park, Newburgh Girls Softball Complex and Newman Park Athletic Complex in Henderson, Ky.

The opening ceremony will take place on July 11 at the Ford Center from 5 to 7 p.m. Games will be played July 12 through July 16.

“The Deaconess Sports Park is excited to be hosting this event for the fourth year in a row,” said Tim Fulton, Director of Sports Facilities at Evansville Sports Complex. “Great Lakes Nationals is the largest tournament we will host this season, and along with bringing outstanding softball to the area, it delivers tremendous benefit to our community.”

A total of 180 teams from around the country, ranging in ages eight to 18, will compete in the tournament. Over 7,500 visitors are expected to travel to the area.

Visit Evansville expects the event to generate over 3,000 hotel room nights and $2.1 million in economic impact for Evansville and the surrounding area.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Day passes: $15 for adults and $10 for senior adults

Weekend passes: $40 for adults and $30 for senior adults

Children ten and under are free.

