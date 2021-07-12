USSSA Pride prepare for two exhibition games in Evansville

EVABNSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Bosse Field will host professional softball this week. The USSSA Pride will play Team Florida in a pair of exhibition games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Pride feature some of the best women’s fast pitch players in the nation.

“Our whole goal is to grow the game of softball, ” says Pride outfielder Amanda Lorenz. “It’s so exciting to see all the young girls in the stands to show them a professional softball player is a dream and we are right in front of their eyes.”

(This story was originally published on July 12, 2021)