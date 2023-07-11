EVANSVILLE, IN (WEHT) – The women’s professional fast pitch softball league has come to town

and will call historic Bosse Field home this week and as the season continues. The USSSA Pride will look to continue their season of competition.

“We settle in throughout the year it’s a game of adjustments right,” said Stephanie Ceo, Pride associate head coach. “We’re going to be a totally different team on our last than we are on our first day so we’re continuing to stay to the process.”

The process included picking up a game one win in their series opener but some things are even more important including some special jerseys they had the pleasure of wearing.

“Autism awareness jerseys, I think it’s the coolest theme jersey we have cause it’s puzzle pieces and it’s colorful and I think it’s cool I guess to play for something more than just ourselves,” explained infielder Shelby Pendley. “Our jerseys you can purchase them, they’ll auctioned off which is cool too then the proceeds go to autism awareness.”

The Pride also look to affect the lives of kids they interact with each game as they look to be an inspiration.

“They don’t know what you did in the game,” Pendley stated. “You could go zero for three, you could have had two errors and they still think you’re the greatest thing and that’s cool cause I know they’re inspiring to be us one day and they’re supporting us and that’s just a good feeling,” she added.

That sentiment is especially true when it comes to the young softball players who inspire to one day play on the professional stage.

“We do it for the little girls,” coach Ceo said. “We do it for the dream of being able to play professional softball. One day hopefully out in the crowd, there’s going to be a little girl who’s going to be playing on this field one day and gets to be part of the WPF and that’s something that’s really special.”