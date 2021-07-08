USSSA World Series begins in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Youth baseball will be at center stage this weekend in Owensboro with the USSSA Baseball World Series 9U-13U A Class 7/8 Open.

The tournament began on Thursday night, featuring 54 teams across six different states. The tournament will be played at Jack C. Fisher Park at Legends Field and Panther Creek Park. On Friday night, players will get the star treatment through downtown Owensboro, where there will be a parade through the city leading up to Friday After 5.

USSSA tournament director John Grass said the tournament should bring between $600-800,000 of economic impact for the city of Owensboro.

But beyond that, fans can expect some quality baseball.

“We here in the southern part of Indiana and western Kentucky, our eight-year-old baseball is probably some of the best that I have ever seen,” Grass said. “The level of play that we’ve seen this year is absolutely unbelievable what these eight-year-olds can do. And the nine through 13, it will be great as well. USSSA baseball, there’s no other baseball like it.”

The tournament will run from Thursday to Sunday.

(This story was originally published on July 8, 2021)