EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Last year’s Deaconess Hospital Classic finalist, Sachia Vickery beat Dalayna Hewitt even with Hewitt’s incredibly fast serves.

Vickery said dealing with the serves was difficult.

“There’s not many girls who have a big serve like that. So it’s kind of hard to read and adjust at first. As the match went on, I feel like I got better,” said Vickery.

Vickery moves onto the round of 16.