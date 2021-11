WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT)- The grounds Mount Zion Church and Cemetery sit on are steeped in history but now, the future of the church is in jeopardy after a group of teens reportedly vandalized the historic site outside of Lynnville late Friday night.

Broken windows and busted pews now serve as a reminder of the shocking incident and now board members and caretakers for the church are left asking questions as they pick up the pieces. Randall Pemberton says he has no idea why the teens would do or want to do something like this.