VOTE: Week 11 Home Team Friday MVP

(WEHT)-Vote HERE for your Week 10 Home Team Friday MVP!

Your nominees are:

Cannon Sheffer (Union County)- Six total touchdown (3 passing, 2 rushing, 1 defensive)

Harold Bender (North Posey)- Five touchdown passes

Mason Wunderlich (Mater Dei)- 306 yards, three touchdowns

Tramel Barksdale (Owensboro)- 174 yards, two touchdowns

Players can only win weekly MVP honors once per season. Joey PierreSean DeLong, River SnodgrassChristian SchaferBrady AllenJoe HumphreysMax Dees, Jay Smith, Rory Heltsley, and Jaheim Williams have already won this season.

