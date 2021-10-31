VOTE: Week 11 Home Team Friday MVP

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Some kids love the candy, others love their costumes, and some just like being around their families. No matter what their motivations were, Tri-Staters of all ages took the opportunity Sunday to head out throughout their neighborhoods to trick-or-treat.

But as the usual assortment of ghouls and goblins lugged bags of candy around, some families are just glad to get out again after the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on Halloween last year. One mother said this is the first year her son, 3, really got to experience Halloween in all its glory after she decided not to take them trick-or-treating last year.