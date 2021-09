MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT)- They came together to hold candles, sing, and pray for their friend, brother, and colleague.

Just over a week after deputy Bryan Hicks was shot and critically wounded outside of a New Harmony home, law enforcement joined community members outside the Posey County courthouse Sunday night. Indiana State Police Trooper Alexander Vennekotter called Sunday's vigil a powerful moment, adding the various law enforcement agencies in southwest Indiana have "each other's backs."