VU Trailblazers heading back to the NJCAA national championship tournament

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) Vincennes University will get a chance to defend it’s junior college national championship.

The Trailblazers received an at large bid to the NJCAA national championship tournament. Vincennes is 17-6 and will be the 15 seed.

Head coach Todd Franklin tells Eyewitness News, he thinks his team is playing it’s best basketball of the season right now. Franklin says, “In fairness to this team, it’s really still forming. And it has gotten better as the season has gone along. We’ve we’ve played our best basketball the last 10-12 games. I think we’re getting better right now through this week. So you know, I think we’ve got a chance to go out there and do some damage.”

VU, who is in the tournament for a record setting ninth year in a row, will play Holmes Monday afternoon.

(This story was originally published on April 14, 2021)