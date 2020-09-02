WATCH: virtual Evansville Otters game broadcast

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — While the Frontier League championship baseball season is canceled due to the pandemic, that isn’t stopping the Evansville Otters from connecting with fans.

Wednesday, the Otters re-broadcasted the August 29, 2019 home game against the Gateway Grizzlies with new commentary.

The re-broadcast will include interviews with Frontier League Deputy Commissioner Steve Tahsler, Frontier League Umpire Supervisor Deron Brown, Otters Bench Coach Boots Day, MLB.com’s Senior Content Manager Jenifer Langosch, former Otters and MLB pitcher Andrew Werner, former Otters pitcher Andre Simpson from the 2003-05 Otters clubs, and DugoutDish.com founder Chelsea Ladd. There will also be interviews with former Otters broadcasters, among others. The University of Evansville Purple Aces’ mascot, Ace Purple, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and Otters owner Bill Bussing will give his All-Otters Team of players since 2001, the beginning of the Bussing ownership, in an OttersTV segment.