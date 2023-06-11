HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A small Indiana town is still celebrating in a big way after their high school softball team came back home with a state championship win.

The North Posey Lady Vikings played a perfect season and didn’t drop a single game on their way to becoming this year’s IHSAA Class 2A Softball State Champions.

Saturday evening, Poseyville residents continued their celebration with a parade through town and a big reception at the school’s football field.

The mother of Erin Hoehn, the player who cracked a massive walk-off homerun in the bottom of the 7th to win state, shared videos from the celebration online.

“Thank you to our community, family, friends and fans that have supported these girls all season long!” says Kelly Hoehn. “Truly Amazing and I’m so proud to be apart of our ‘Viking Nation!’ We might be a small town but we are Loud and Proud!!”

The Vikings’ undefeated season of 29-0 will go down in school history as their first softball state championship win.