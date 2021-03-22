Who are the colleges coming to Evansville for the DII tournament?

For eight deserving teams across the country, their college basketball season will culminate in a trip to the NCAA Division II men’s basketball Elite Eight. The tournament, which is slated to begin Wednesday, will tip-off from the Ford Center in Evansville.

But before the teams descend on the city, let’s take a deeper look at the programs competing for a national championship.

Colorado School of Mines

  • Founded: 1876
  • Location: Golden, CO
  • Nickname: Blaster the Burro
  • Educational Focus: Earth, energy and the environment
  • Students: 6,268
Courtesy: hcm2.com
Courtesy: Lincoln.edu

Lincoln Memorial University

  • Founded: 1897
  • Location: Harrogate, TN
  • Nickname: Railsplitter Nation
  • Fun Fact: General O. O. Howard founded the university in honor of President Abraham Lincoln who had commented Howard should do something for the people of this area.
  • Students: 4,885

Daemen College

  • Founded: 1947 as Rosary Hill College. Becomes Daemen College in 1977.
  • Location: Amherst, NY
  • Nickname: Wildcats
  • Fun Fact: Founded by The Sisters of St. Francis as an all-women college. Named for its first president, Mother M. Alphonse Kampshoff. 
  • Students: 2,603
Courtesy: Pintrest US News and World Report
Courtesy: buffalum.com

West Texas A&M

  • Founded: 1910
  • Location: Canyon, TX
  • Nickname: Buffaloes or Buff
  • Fun Fact: One of only a handful of schools that still has a live mascot.
  • Students: 10,051

West Liberty University

  • Founded: 1837 as West Liberty Academy
  • Location: West Liberty, WV
  • Nickname: Hilltoppers or Toppers
  • Fun Fact: West Virginia’s oldest institution of higher education
  • Students: 2,500
Courtesy: collegeconsenus.org
Courtesy: nwmissouri.edu

Northwest Missouri State

  • Founded: 1905
  • Location: Maryville, MO
  • Nickname: Bearcat
  • Fun Fact: The Missouri State Arboretum is on campus and has 125 tree species
  • Students: 7,000

Truman State University

  • Founded: 1867 as the North Missouri Normal School and Commercial College, becomes Truman State in 1995
  • Location: Kirksville, MO
  • Nickname: Bulldogs
  • Fun Fact: Named for President Harry Truman, the first Missourian to become President of the U.S.
  • Students: 4,600+
Courtesy: Foursquare Truman State Univerity
Courtesy: flagler.edu

Flagler College

  • Founded: 1968
  • Location: St. Augustine, FL
  • Nickname: Saints
  • Fun Fact: Was the Ponce de Leon Hotel for 79 years
  • Students: 2,556

