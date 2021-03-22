Who are the colleges coming to Evansville for the DII tournament?

For eight deserving teams across the country, their college basketball season will culminate in a trip to the NCAA Division II men’s basketball Elite Eight. The tournament, which is slated to begin Wednesday, will tip-off from the Ford Center in Evansville.

But before the teams descend on the city, let’s take a deeper look at the programs competing for a national championship.

Colorado School of Mines Founded: 1876

1876 Location: Golden, CO

Golden, CO Nickname: Blaster the Burro

Blaster the Burro Educational Focus: Earth, energy and the environment

Earth, energy and the environment Students: 6,268 Courtesy: hcm2.com

Courtesy: Lincoln.edu Lincoln Memorial University Founded: 1897

1897 Location: Harrogate, TN

Harrogate, TN Nickname: Railsplitter Nation

Railsplitter Nation Fun Fact: General O. O. Howard founded the university in honor of President Abraham Lincoln who had commented Howard should do something for the people of this area.

General O. O. Howard founded the university in honor of President Abraham Lincoln who had commented Howard should do something for the people of this area. Students: 4,885

Daemen College Founded: 1947 as Rosary Hill College. Becomes Daemen College in 1977.

1947 as Rosary Hill College. Becomes Daemen College in 1977. Location: Amherst, NY

Amherst, NY Nickname: Wildcats

Wildcats Fun Fact: Founded by The Sisters of St. Francis as an all-women college. Named for its first president, Mother M. Alphonse Kampshoff.

Founded by The Sisters of St. Francis as an all-women college. Named for its first president, Mother M. Alphonse Kampshoff. Students: 2,603 Courtesy: Pintrest US News and World Report

Courtesy: buffalum.com West Texas A&M Founded: 1910

1910 Location: Canyon, TX

Canyon, TX Nickname: Buffaloes or Buff

Buffaloes or Buff Fun Fact: One of only a handful of schools that still has a live mascot.

One of only a handful of schools that still has a live mascot. Students: 10,051

West Liberty University Founded: 1837 as West Liberty Academy

1837 as West Liberty Academy Location: West Liberty, WV

West Liberty, WV Nickname: Hilltoppers or Toppers

Hilltoppers or Toppers Fun Fact: West Virginia’s oldest institution of higher education

West Virginia’s oldest institution of higher education Students: 2,500 Courtesy: collegeconsenus.org

Courtesy: nwmissouri.edu Northwest Missouri State Founded: 1905

1905 Location: Maryville, MO

Maryville, MO Nickname: Bearcat

Bearcat Fun Fact: The Missouri State Arboretum is on campus and has 125 tree species

The Missouri State Arboretum is on campus and has 125 tree species Students: 7,000

Truman State University Founded: 1867 as the North Missouri Normal School and Commercial College, becomes Truman State in 1995

1867 as the North Missouri Normal School and Commercial College, becomes Truman State in 1995 Location: Kirksville, MO

Kirksville, MO Nickname: Bulldogs

Bulldogs Fun Fact: Named for President Harry Truman, the first Missourian to become President of the U.S.

Named for President Harry Truman, the first Missourian to become President of the U.S. Students: 4,600+ Courtesy: Foursquare Truman State Univerity