Who are the colleges coming to Evansville for the DII tournament?

For eight deserving teams across the country, their college basketball season will culminate in a trip to the NCAA Division II men’s basketball Elite Eight. The tournament, which is slated to begin Wednesday, will tip-off from the Ford Center in Evansville.
But before the teams descend on the city, let’s take a deeper look at the programs competing for a national championship.
Colorado School of Mines
- Founded: 1876
- Location: Golden, CO
- Nickname: Blaster the Burro
- Educational Focus: Earth, energy and the environment
- Students: 6,268
Lincoln Memorial University
- Founded: 1897
- Location: Harrogate, TN
- Nickname: Railsplitter Nation
- Fun Fact: General O. O. Howard founded the university in honor of President Abraham Lincoln who had commented Howard should do something for the people of this area.
- Students: 4,885
Daemen College
- Founded: 1947 as Rosary Hill College. Becomes Daemen College in 1977.
- Location: Amherst, NY
- Nickname: Wildcats
- Fun Fact: Founded by The Sisters of St. Francis as an all-women college. Named for its first president, Mother M. Alphonse Kampshoff.
- Students: 2,603
West Texas A&M
- Founded: 1910
- Location: Canyon, TX
- Nickname: Buffaloes or Buff
- Fun Fact: One of only a handful of schools that still has a live mascot.
- Students: 10,051
West Liberty University
- Founded: 1837 as West Liberty Academy
- Location: West Liberty, WV
- Nickname: Hilltoppers or Toppers
- Fun Fact: West Virginia’s oldest institution of higher education
- Students: 2,500
Northwest Missouri State
- Founded: 1905
- Location: Maryville, MO
- Nickname: Bearcat
- Fun Fact: The Missouri State Arboretum is on campus and has 125 tree species
- Students: 7,000
Truman State University
- Founded: 1867 as the North Missouri Normal School and Commercial College, becomes Truman State in 1995
- Location: Kirksville, MO
- Nickname: Bulldogs
- Fun Fact: Named for President Harry Truman, the first Missourian to become President of the U.S.
- Students: 4,600+
Flagler College
- Founded: 1968
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- Nickname: Saints
- Fun Fact: Was the Ponce de Leon Hotel for 79 years
- Students: 2,556