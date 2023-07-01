HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Saturday was a huge day at Ellis Park in Henderson as it hosted one of the biggest races. This comes after Churchill Downs moved its races to Ellis Park this summer.

The event was the Stephen Foster Stakes. There was a ton at stake. The biggest prize in Ellis’s history. More than money, a bid to the Breeder’s Cup.

This was a historic day at Ellis. West Will Power won at 2-1 odds. The horse’s trainer Brad Cox said winning at Ellis makes it even more special. You can view his statement in the player above.