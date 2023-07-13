EVANSVILLE, IN (WEHT) – Over the last 15 years Demolition City has been in continuous battles across the region and using a little force to get ahead.

For Ashton Schlitt, with the Demolition City, she boast that she’s hit someone so hard the wheels came off their skates.

Roller derby is made up of two 30 minute halves full of action and Demolition City is ready once again to make their presence felt this weekend.

“It is a full contact sport, it’s basically Nascar and football on roller skates but you can expect hard hits,” explains Schlitt. “You can expect big falls you can expect people getting back up and skating their hardest. Just having a great time.”

As a team with some key pieces they also welcome some new players as well.

“We have a lot of new skaters that are just now learning coming back from COVID,” said Schlitt. “We have a lot of new recruits, people who are just learning how to skate. A lot of new and excited teammates so we’re still kind of in the beginning stages of developing the team but there’s been a lot of growth and a lot of improvement over the season,” she added.

Now as they prepare to return in front of their home crowd the team says they’re ready to not only get the win but have the place rocking at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

“That is where we started playing,” Schlitt stated. “Roller derby at the coliseum kind of goes with the coliseum and wrestling. We’re happy to be back there and we would love to just pack it out this weekend. See some people from around the community. Get people back into the spirit of roller derby.”

The ladies will suit up and be in action this Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum