HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The field is for the Deaconess Women’s Hospital Classic. It’s headlined by Sachia Vickery who was a 2022 finalist.

Also, the second-ranked American, Madison Brengle is in the mix as the highest world-ranked player by the WTA at 114th. Brengle enters the tournament with the one-seed.

The tournament is the first event in the U.S. Open Wild Card Challenge. Contestants will get the opportunity to get qualification points towards the U.S. Open.

The event begins July 17th at 9 a.m. at Wessleman Park Tennis Center.