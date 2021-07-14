Women’s Hospital Classic returns for 22nd year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The 22nd year of the Deaconess Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic almost didn’t happen.

The pandemic forced all other women’s pro circuit tournaments to be cancelled due to a shortage in sponsors. Fortunately, the classic returned to Evansville this week, and will be the only pro tournament in the country taking place in July.

That loss is Evansville’s gain, according to tournament director Kim Poynter. The shortage of events means the tournament will have one of its most competitive field yet.

“We have some players that are just above the top 100 in the world, so we’re going to have some great tennis this week,” Poynter said. “Your next upcoming tennis player could possibly be here this week.”

The doubles finals will begin on Saturday at Wesselman Park, followed by the singles finals on Sunday.

(This story was originally published on July 14, 2021)