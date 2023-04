HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the best sprint racing series’ in the country returned to Tristate Speedway on Saturday night.

The World of Outlaws go to 140 tracks nationwide to race on dirt tracks and compete for six-million dollars.

Fans like Carl Reynolds are excited for it every year.

“When you come here, you are going to see a good show, top notch,” said Reynolds.

The sprint cars were racing and drifting throughout the night on Saturday.